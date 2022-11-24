November 24, 2022

THE NEW SPACE RACE: Remarkable pivot happening in the national security space business. “Over the last year, policymakers in Washington have awakened from a deep slumber. The abrupt ending of the Cold War in the 1980’s and the subsequent misguided industry consolidation in the 90’s lulled the nation into believing that the status quo was all we could really hope for. Very little innovation or improvements were envisioned or deemed necessary. Parts obsolescence was seen as the most existential threat. But that’s all changed.”