November 24, 2022

I’VE SEEN THE LOCKDOWNS AND THE DAMAGE DONE: WHO says measles poses imminent threat as vaccine rates dip. “Nearly 40 million children missed a measles vaccine dose last year, the WHO said in a report issued Wednesday, calling the situation a ‘significant setback in global progress towards achieving and maintaining measles elimination.’ . . . Coverage has steadily declined since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic while surveillance of the disease has weakened in many areas, according to the WHO. Vaccination programs have also been interrupted repeatedly as health officials prioritize COVID-19.”