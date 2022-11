SOD OFF, SWAMPY: Astrobiologists concerned about imperialistic consequences of galactic exploration. “Rooted in DEI ideology and an anti-colonialist framework, much of this activism is carried out in the popular press among well-credentialed academics who emphasize the supposed need to rethink the language of their fields and make vocal exhortations to decolonize space.”

Colonize space. Leave the morons on Earth. And to be clear, these people are morons.