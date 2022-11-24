November 24, 2022

EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY: Sorry kids, 81% of parents cutting Christmas spending. “Looking ahead to the upcoming Christmas season, nearly 7-in-10 registered voters are expecting to cut back on Christmas shopping this year, and 81% of parents with children under 18 are cutting back due to the increase in prices from last year.”

Related: Biden Kills Thanksgiving: 1 In 4 Families Can’t Afford Holiday.

Why, it’s as if: Team Biden might be purposefully grinding down the middle class.