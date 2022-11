“SYSTEMIC RACISM” IN STEM FIELDS AND STATISTICAL ILLITERACY. They go together like peanut butter and jelly.

Here’s a suggestion: stop trying to get every high school student into calculus, about which 99% of the kids are right when they complain “I’ll never use this!,” and make the default last year of math a course in basic statistics, which 99% of them will need in order to avoid being bamboozled every day of their lives.