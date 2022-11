THE UPDATED HONDA PILOT: Nicer, but more expensive. That’s pretty much the trajectory of cars in general, isn’t it?

But I noticed this: “Honda is also adding a Honda Performance Development (HPD) special options package for the Pilot. Available on any trim for $2950, the HPD package adds fender flares, bronze- or black-colored wheels, and special HPD graphics. The updated Pilot will begin arriving at dealerships in December.”

What does any of this have to do with performance?