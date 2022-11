JETTISONING OBJECTIVE TESTS WILL MAKE RACIAL DISCRIMINATION HARDER TO PROVE: Accreditation council votes to eliminate LSAT for 2025 application cycle: The change, approved by the Council of the ABA Section of Legal Education and Admissions to the Bar, would no longer require that law schools ‘have a ‘valid and reliable’ test.’

The ABA, as a partisan political organization, should have no role in accreditation at all.