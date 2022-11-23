November 23, 2022

THE PROCESS IS THE PUNISHMENT: Marjorie Taylor Greene says her legal bill is $700,000. “Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-GA) reelection was such a sure thing that she was projected the winner as polls closed on Election Day, but that didn’t stop liberal groups from challenging her right to be on the ballot. In addition to facing a well-financed upstart challenger in a race she won 66%-34%, she faced a challenge to having her name on the ballot by a group that labeled her an insurrectionist for defending some of those jailed in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.”

Democrats need to get the same treatment. Tit for tat/mutual assured destruction is the only way they’ll learn.