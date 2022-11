WE ALL KNEW THIS WAS COMING. BUT SO DID HE. The Empire Strikes Back, at Elon. “The Cyberlaw Podcast leads with the growing legal cost of Elon Musk’s anti-authoritarian takeover of Twitter. Turns out that authority figures have a mean streak, and a lot of weapons, many grounded in law.”

Well, more like “law,” as a system that turns on the mean streaks of authority figures isn’t really lawful at all, but illegitimate.