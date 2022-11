OF COURSE, PEOPLE WHO PAY FOR SPACE TRIPS NOW AREN’T CLASSED AS “PASSENGERS,” THEY’RE “SPACE PARTICIPANTS” FOR VERY PRECISE LEGAL REASONS: What are your passenger rights in space?

And unlike airlines, space launch companies aren’t transportation carriers, and their customers are rich people who can take care of themselves, and who are purchasing a non-necessity. So I don’t think the airline analogy works.