November 22, 2022

IT’S A BAD YEAR FOR THE “WAVE OF THE FUTURE” INTERNET COMPANIES: Carvana Takes Another Hit. “Carvana is going to cut 1,500 jobs, which is about 8 percent of its workforce. . . . Based in Tempe, Arizona, Carvana is struggling with a cratering stock price and cash outflow. That’s because after seeing a surge of success in 2021 as the lack of new-car supply drove used-car prices up, the market has shifted. Used-car prices are falling while inflation is rising and that has negatively impacted consumer demand for pre-owned vehicles.”