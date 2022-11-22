November 22, 2022

InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.
WELL, JEN PSAKI: Magistrate Judge “Openly Scoffed” at Former Press Secretary Jen Psaki’s “Efforts to Escape a Deposition in a suit over alleged pressure on social media firms to censor posts on topics like Covid-19 vaccines and election fraud.”
