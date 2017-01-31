November 21, 2022
CHUCK SCHUMER FINALLY ADMITS IT: Democrats don’t want any real immigration law.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer made some startling admissions last week about his immigration views: “We have a population that is not reproducing on its own with the same level that it used to. The only way we’re going to have a great future in America is if we welcome and embrace immigrants, the Dreamers and all of them, because our ultimate goal is to help the Dreamers but to get a path to citizenship for all 11 million or however many undocumented there are here.”
The honesty was breathtaking. For so long, Schumer (D-NY) and his party have danced around the truth: They want to legalize anyone coming over our border for any reason.
Schumer wasn’t always this brazen about wanting open borders for all. In 2014, he bragged that President Barack Obama was serious about enforcing immigration law and had “deported more people than any other president.” Schumer used to at least mouth some lines about securing the border when pushing for legalization. No more.
That’s why it’s so important Americans know that the jig — the idea that Democrats want anything resembling reasonable immigration policies — is up. But it’s going to require Republicans putting on their big-boy pants and pointing it out.
Flashbacks:
● What Changed?! Chuck Schumer 2009 kicks Chuck Schumer 2018 right in his badoobies on illegal immigration (video).
—Twitchy, December 28, 2018.
● “Trump took to Twitter on Thursday to remind Democrats that even former President Barack Obama spoke out against illegal immigration. Trump dug up a 2011 tweet from former President Obama which said: ‘I strongly believe that we should take on, once and for all, the issue of illegal immigration.’ ‘I totally agree!’ Trump wrote, retweeting the former president.”
—The Daily Caller, December 27, 2018.
● Harry Reid in 1993: It’s insane to reward illegal immigrants by giving their children birthright citizenship.
—Hot Air, October 30, 2018.
● Bill Clinton warns of “the large number of illegal aliens” coming into America, and explains his crackdown.
—Instapundit, January 31, 2017.