November 21, 2022

VIETNAM VET PAID HIS RENT, STILL FACES EVICTION BY WARNOCK’S CHURCH: Washington Free Beacon Andrew Kerr continues to pound the Reverend Sen. Ralph Warnock with the facts about how his church is treating residents of the low-income apartment it owns.

The latest revelation concerns Phillip White, a Vietnam veteran who served two combat tours and got behind on his rent. He showed Kerr receipts for his payment to catch up, which normally would result in notice to the court of withdrawal of plans to evict White. But no such notice has been filed, according to Kerr.