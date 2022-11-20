November 20, 2022

COMPARE AND CONTRAST: Compare: Ohio J6 man gets three years after stealing a coat rack.

With: “Lost…in the Emotion of the Night”: Attorney Who Firebombed Police Vehicle Given 15 Month Sentence. “The Biden Justice Department later gave the two lawyers an astonishingly generous plea deal that avoided long prison sentences. Now Rahman has been sentenced to 15 months after asking for no jail time for throwing the Molotov cocktail.”

Not only are Rahman’s politics those of the gentry class, so is she:

Mattis was a member of the Corporate Group at Pryor Cashman when he was arrested. Mattis graduated from New York University School of Law in 2016 and received his bachelor’s degree from Princeton University. He was also previously employed as an associate at Holland & Knight. Rahman had just been admitted to the New York bar in June 2019 after graduating from Fordham University School of Law. . . . U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan praised Rahman for her commitment to fighting social injustices: “You’re a remarkable person who did a terrible thing on one night.”

The Gentry Class looks after its own, while prating about equality, the rule of law, and the dangers of “insurrection.”