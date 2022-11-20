November 20, 2022

ROGER KIMBALL: Third Time’s a Charm For Merrick Garland: Would Merrick Garland have wheeled out the old special counsel wheeze absent Trump’s announcement that he was running for president again? “A man who can direct his Stasi agents to treat parents as domestic terrorists because they complain about the actions of their local school board is clearly made of strong stuff. Why not conduct an unprecedented raid on a former president’s home? Why not organize another political vendetta against him? “