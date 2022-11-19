November 19, 2022

NOTHING TO SEE HERE, MOVE ALONG: COVID vax makers finally study long-term heart damage as FDA admits bivalent data lacking. “More than a year after the FDA added heart inflammation warnings to COVID-19 mRNA vaccines — amid the second academic year of campus vaccine mandates on a demographic at higher risk of severe adverse events — vaccine makers are finally studying the long-term consequences of vaccine-induced myocarditis and pericarditis. . . . The CDC isn’t much further ahead in studying long-term post-vaccination harm. In late September, the agency started contacting people who meet the case definition of myocarditis and have been reported to the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System. While an ‘independent entity’ should be reviewing long-term consequences, it’s ‘puzzling’ why Pfizer and Moderna waited so long to follow through on the FDA’s approval conditions, said MIT professor Retsef Levi, lead author of a study on post-vaccination ’emergency’ heart problems in 16-39 year-olds in highly vaccinated Israel.”

Are there any independent entities?

