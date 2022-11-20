«
»

November 20, 2022

THIS IS BASICALLY THE MAINSTREAM EXCUSE FOR CENSORSHIP IN THE WEST NOW: Imagine forbidding everything that is “damage in the mind”? What would escape forbidding?”

And it’s intended that nothing escape forbidding.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 7:09 am
