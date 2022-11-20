November 20, 2022

21ST CENTURY RELATIONSHIPS: Singles can snuggle this giant emotional support bear — and it doesn’t snore. “The Loving Bear Puffy is the shape and size of a male human body — but has the head of a teddy bear. Puffy is ‘a very personal product invented by an ordinary woman who is afraid of being alone,’ the company said. The 5-foot, 7-inch oversize plush bear — weighing just 7 pounds — is $160 and ‘replaces the need for the physical presence of a person in various moments and situations of everyday life, especially during long lonely nights.'”

I see this as designed for the barren, lonely Democratic-voting demographic pictured in the Obama Campaign’s “Life of Julia” comic.