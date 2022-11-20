November 20, 2022

BEN CARSON: Asian Americans and the racist lies of the left.

Attacks on Asian Americans have exploded since 2020. One in six Asian Americans reported experiencing a hate crime just last year, and anti-Asian hate crime has increased a stunning 339%, particularly in cities such as New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco, all of which surpassed their record numbers. This has received little attention from most of the media, despite a clear case of victimization based on race. But anti-Asian discrimination isn’t just happening in the streets — it is practiced by our publicly funded institutions and enshrined into law, too.

Despite the Civil Rights Act’s prohibition on discrimination on the basis of race, the Supreme Court has held that colleges and universities are allowed to consider race as a factor in college admissions. This amounts to nothing less than state-sanctioned discrimination against Asian Americans — and to a lesser degree, whites — all because of the color of their skin. As a result, Asian and white Americans consistently must work harder and perform better than their counterparts just to be afforded the same educational opportunities. For example, research indicates that Asian Americans have to score about 140 points higher than white students, 270 points higher than Hispanic students, and 450 points higher than African American students just to have an equal chance at gaining admission to Harvard University.