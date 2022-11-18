November 18, 2022

SAME AS ALWAYS, THEY’RE HIDING SOMETHING: What in the wide, wide world of sports is going on with the Paul Pelosi story?

On October 28th, word broke that Paul Pelosi had been violently attacked in their San Francisco home by an intruder, who (as I wrote about here) was immediately spun up to be a right-wing terrorist spurred to action by Republican rhetoric and expressed conservative (read: RACIST/ELECTION DENYING/EXISTENTIAL THREAT TO DEMOCRACY) values. That narrative was quickly blown into smithereens by the well-documented history of suspect David DePape himself, but what was left unclear were pretty pertinent details of the incident itself, from the point where the police arrived.

Initially reported at the police press conference as an “unknown person” opening the door for officers – leading everyone to question “Who’s this 3d person?” – it was later clarified that Paul Pelosi himself opened the door. Who then walked away from officers, back to DePape, his about-to-become assailant.

From that point forward the whole story goes to black A veritable information blockade was thrown up, apparently through the concerted and targeted efforts of the Pelosis, the media machine, command elements of the San Franciso Police Department and Department of Justice, with intense pressure applied to squelch any further discussion outside of the tightly controlled narrative Nancy Pelosi is dribbling to acceptable outlets.