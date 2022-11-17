November 17, 2022

THEY LET THEIR DANCING DO THEIR TALKING: This probably won’t surprise any of the super-smart Instapunditeers on here but it came as a fascinating piece of news for me to learn that honey bees use dancing to talk to one another, according to Apologetics Press’ Kyle Butts on HillFaith.

Most specifically, a “Waggle” dance is how a bee who finds a new food source tells the others in the hive where to find it. Butts contends such use of dance to talk is a skill that cannot be explained in an evolutionary context. Whatever you think on that question, I suspect we can all agree that, be it by God’s direction or natural selection, this is an amazing phenomena.