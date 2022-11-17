November 17, 2022

ADD DOJ ANTI-SEMITISM TO HILL’S 2023 PROBES: A key maxim repeated often among Reagan political appointees was “Personnel is Policy.” The truth of that maxim is being brought home again as the Department of Justice (DOJ) launches a new investigation into the death of Abu Akleh, an Al Jazeera reporter, during a clash between Israeli soldiers and Palestinian terrorists in May 2022.

Israeli authorities previously investigated the incident and concluded the reporter was killed by a stray bullet fired by one of the soldiers. But DOJ under Attorney General Merrick Garland clearly questions that conclusion. And that fact is stirring anger on the Hill as Republicans prepare to take over the House of Representatives January 3, 2023.

The Biden appointees at DOJ include, according to the Washington Free Beacon’s Adam Kredo, Kristen Clarke who “came under fire during her Senate confirmation hearing after the Free Beacon revealed she edited a law journal that featured an anti-Semitic black nationalist who peddles conspiracy theories about Jews.”

Kredo was told by multiple Hill sources that “the only way to root out this bias … is for Congress to launch an investigation into the DOJ’s anti-Israel agenda, which has been fueled by a cadre of anti-Semitic lawmakers in Congress known as ‘the Squad.’ These lawmakers, which include Reps. Ilhan Omar (D., Minn.) and Rashida Tlaib (D., Mich.), pressured the DOJ for months to investigate the Abu Akleh shooting.”

Lesson: You appoint anti-semites, you get anti-semitic policy decisions.