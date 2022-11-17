November 17, 2022

FTX’S DOWNFALL: How Moral Preening Obscured Fraud. Theranos was the same with all the “first woman” stuff. “Altruism, cultural sensitivity and the need to project a progressive air in the media can make or break the reputation of a politician, celebrity or corporation these days, especially in the newly emerging landscape of social media cancellations and corporate ESG ratings that act as ways for businesses to advertise their ‘social responsibility’ to investors. . . . It’s no accident that our hellish cultural landscape that grants favors in return for moral posturing and patronage has unleashed the insidious ambitions of opportunistic figures like SBF, or Elizabeth Holmes, another Silicon Valley darling revealed as a fraudster.”