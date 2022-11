THIS IS WISE, WEATHER IT’S TRUE OR NOT: Poland, NATO: ‘No Evidence’ Russia Launched Missile That Landed in Poland, Killing Two.

Back when the Archeduke was killed someone should have said “Some kid playing with a gun. Tragic misfire. I mean, the archduke wasn’t even supposed to be here.” End of story. (And I have no indication it’s not true, btw. It just hit me this is very wise, either way.)