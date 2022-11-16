November 16, 2022

GOOD: FBI and White House Slapped Down By Judge in Major Censorship Case. “Are the wheels finally coming off the White House’s censorship train? It’s too soon to say for sure, but the Biden administration and the FBI got slapped down by a federal judge on Wednesday in a landmark case centering on the issue.The judge has ruled that the FBI can’t shield special agent Elvis Chan from being deposed in a lawsuit brought by Missouri AG (and soon-to-be senator) Eric Schmitt and Louisiana AG Jeff Landry. . . . Meta (Facebook) was at the center of censoring the Hunter Biden story prior to the 2020 election, possibly swinging the outcome. Its founder, Mark Zuckerberg, inadvertently admitted on Joe Rogan’s podcast that the FBI had come to them with more than a wink and nudge, suggesting that the story was actually Russian disinformation. Making matters worse, the FBI obviously knew at that point that the laptop story was true given they had been in possession of the hard drive for ever a year.”

