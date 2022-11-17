November 17, 2022

HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE: Judge Ho Boycotts Yale. Yale Boycotts U.S. News Rankings. “Yale Law School is withdrawing from the rankings compiled by the U.S. News World Report. The rationale? The rankings are biased against the progressive institution! . . . I would add one other possible rationale. This decision was made in the shadow of Students for Fair Admission v. Harvard. The Supreme Court will very soon make it difficult for elite private universities to use racial preferences for admission. Post-SFFA, the law school could no longer justify wide gaps between admission rates for applicants of different races. They can no longer rely on “personal” scores and other subterfuges. As a result, if Yale wants to keep its racial diversity numbers high, the overall LSAT and GPA scores would have to drop. And that decrease would affect the law school’s rankings.”

I also expect a sharp drop in reputation rankings due to the chaos there, which I think is at least as big a motivation for the change.

Plus: “Update: Harvard Law School is also boycotting the rankings. Stanford and the other Ivies will probably follow. U.S. News may soon implode like FTX.”

More on Harvard here.

Like the Iran/Iraq war, I kinda hope everyone loses.