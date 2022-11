HE MEANS MITCH MCCONNELL, MOSTLY: Now Is The Time To Boot Failed GOP Leaders, Not Bicker About Trump Vs. DeSantis. “Any time wasted speculating on the 2024 primary is time not spent talking about McConnell’s dereliction of duty as the leader of the GOP — not just his horrible funding decisions during the midterms but also the past two years of facilitating President Biden’s agenda.”