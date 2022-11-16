November 16, 2022

THIS WILL HELP: Federal judge terminates use of Title 42 at the border. “Judge Emmet Sullivan of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia vacated Title 42 on Tuesday. Title 42 is used by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to immediately expel illegal immigrants at the southern border back to Mexico before they make an asylum claim. One benefit of Title 42 is that it is a tool to help with overcrowding at the border. Title 42 was first implemented at the border during the Trump administration at the strong suggestion by the CDC at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. The policy was meant to mitigate the spread of the virus. It was one of many Trump era policies at the border that was working to keep the number of illegal immigrants down to a somewhat manageable level. Joe Biden tried to do away with Title 42, as he has done with all the other border policies from the previous administration. The Biden border crisis is intentional.”

This just provides more support of Gov. Abbott’s invocation of the Invasion Clause.