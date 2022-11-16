November 16, 2022

HMM: Mormon church announces support for same-sex marriage bill. “The bill would require the federal government to recognize a marriage if it was valid in the state where it was performed and guarantee that valid marriages are given full faith and credit in other states. The senators also indicated the new version of the bill would clarify religious freedom protections, including language confirming that nonprofit religious organizations would not be required to provide any services or facilities for a marriage.”

So just spitballing here, but if a state — let’s say Utah — started recognizing polygamous marriages, every other state would have to do so as well?