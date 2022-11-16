November 16, 2022

OH. WELL, CURSE YOUR SUDDEN YET INEVITABLE BETRAYAL: BREAKING: Russian missiles hit Polish border town, killing two.

The leaders of the world want nothing more than a reprise of WWII right now. They think that something like that war, which allowed them to clamp centralized, top down government on the nations of the world would bottle the lightening again. They tried with the Covidiocy. Then they tried the “the earth will boil in 12 years, but that only scared their own, subnormal supporters. So, a war was inevitable. And I think they break their teeth on it.