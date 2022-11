ISN’T THAT THE BASIS OF CRT? HOW COULD WHITE PEOPLE BE THAT UNIFORMLY OPPRESSIVE AND PLOTTING IF THEY WEREN’T SUPERIOR? Texas teacher on leave after saying white people are ‘superior’ race.

Oh, I get it. The left is mad at him for saying the quiet part out loud.

And for the idiots not following at home: I despise theories of racial superiority, which yes does include CRT.