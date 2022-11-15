«
»

November 15, 2022

FASHION SCANDAL: John Fetterman Wears Suit to Capitol, Looks Terrible: Like a funeral home director on trial for desecrating a corpse (multiple counts).

Hey, there will be non-fashion scandals to come, count on it.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 9:24 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.