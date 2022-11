THEY USED TO BE MADE OF STERNER STUFF: Teachers experienced more pandemic anxiety than healthcare workers, study says.

My great-great grandmother was the only adult at the Alabama Boys’ Industrial School not to come down with the 1918 flu. She ran the place almost singlehandedly, with help from some of the ambulatory ill, for a couple of weeks before collapsing from exhaustion. I doubt she’d be impressed with the anxiety experienced by today’s teachers.