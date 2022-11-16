November 16, 2022

MAKE THEM PAY: Boston schools panic over lawsuits by parental rights group. “The trend of American public schools turning into radical liberal indoctrination centers that defy the rights of parents to control how their children are raised has been ramping up for some time now. But in recent years, encouraging signs have been observed as parents have sought ways to reassert their rights. Some have opted to abandon public schools, choosing either private schools or homeschooling for their kids. Others have run for and won seats on school boards to retake control of the curriculum and school policies. But a group called Parents Defending Education has adopted a far more confrontational approach. They have identified incidents where schools are promoting racism, transgender ideology, and the sexualization of children and have taken the school districts to court to stop it. They’ve been particularly active in Massachusetts lately and, as the Boston Globe reports, the schools are growing increasingly anxious in fear that any of them might be next.”

