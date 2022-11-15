November 15, 2022

HMM: Georgia judge overturns state’s six-week abortion ban.

Judge Robert McBurney of the Superior Court of Fulton County said the law was void at the time it was passed in 2019 under the U.S. Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade ruling, which established a federal right to abortion in 1973.

McBurney said the state would have to pass the law again now that the Supreme Court has overturned Roe for the ban to be valid. The 2019 law was “plainly unconstitutional when drafted, voted upon, and enacted,” McBurney wrote in his opinion.