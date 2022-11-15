November 15, 2022

FALSE AND MALICIOUS ACCUSATIONS OF RAPE AND RACISM: Defendant’s “Cyber Campaign” “Was Multi-Faceted, Intricate and Extensive, Sly, Anonymous, and Horrible.” “Defendant’s conduct by any measure was vile and wanton, evincing sadistic moral turpitude. This record establishes these acts by clear and convincing evidence. One wonders how a normal person could be so consumed with evil as to engage in such a complex, feral, and cruel scheme.”

Plus: “When Defendant did choose to participate earlier in the case, she committed perjury.”