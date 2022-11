FOLLOW THE SCIENCE! NBC Suggests Parents Stay Away From ‘Unvaccinated Individuals’ To Protect Children From Illness That Doesn’t Have Vaccine. “Parents should ‘avoid physical interaction with unvaccinated individuals’ to keep their families safe from respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), according to NBC News, even though there is no RSV vaccine.”

Journalists are stupid and dishonest and prone to repeating stale tropes out of laziness. And those are their good points.