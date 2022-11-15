November 15, 2022

IGNORE THE LYING STATISTICS AND UN BS. THE POPULATION OF THE WORLD HAS PROBABLY BEEN FALLING FOR A WHILE: A Different Take On Russia.

Yes, even in Africa and Arab countries, which at any rate never had even vaguely credible counts, just a way to shake the international aid tree. Even in the US, arguably one of more exact countries, we inflate our census count and have since at least the eighties. At this point we’re just asking women who never existed to bear children.

The population bomb is an imploder. And it’s much, much worse than overpopulation would ever be.