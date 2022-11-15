November 15, 2022

CHRISTOPHER RUFO: The “Stochastic Terror” Lie: The Left’s latest gambit for suppressing speech is built on preposterous grounds. “I browsed the news recently only to discover that, according to a popular science magazine, I was responsible for the attempted murder of Paul Pelosi, husband to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. In an opinion piece for Scientific American, writer Bryn Nelson insinuated that my factual reporting on Drag Queen Story Hour was an example of ‘stochastic terrorism,’ which he defines as “ideologically driven hate speech” that increases the likelihood of unpredictable acts of violence.”

The most dangerous thing to our society is the group of people who view disagreement as violence, and political opposition as criminal.