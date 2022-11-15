November 15, 2022

InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.
BUT THEY ALL VOTED FOR HIM, PRETTY MUCH: American Rabbis Blast Biden Admin for Funding Palestinian Terrorism: Rabbis call State Department’s condemnation of Israeli politician while ignoring Palestinian terror ‘blatant double standard.’
