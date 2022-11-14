November 14, 2022

SO WHY DO PEOPLE SEEM MORE RISK-AVERSE THEN? The Most Common Pain Relief Drug in The World Induces Risky Behavior, Study Shows. “One of the most consumed drugs in the US – and the most commonly taken analgesic worldwide – could do a lot more than simply take the edge off your headache. Acetaminophen, also known as paracetamol and sold widely under the brand names Tylenol and Panadol, also increases risk-taking, according to a study from 2020 that measured changes in people’s behavior when under the influence of the common over-the-counter medication. . . . The findings add to a growing body of research suggesting that acetaminophen’s effects on pain reduction also extend to various psychological processes, lowering people’s receptivity to hurt feelings, experiencing reduced empathy, and even blunting cognitive functions.”