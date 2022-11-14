November 14, 2022

SURE, THIS WENT INTO IT, AS DID MISS LINDSEY GRAHAM’S BS, BUT: Why No Red Wave? Or A Labor of Love.

But in the end it’s the fraud. Look, guys, if you believe the guys who support and fight like rabid weasels to keep: vote harvesting, vote by mail, same day registration, no id, not-secure machine voting, etc. etc. aren’t commuting fraud I commend you for your sparkling shiny souls and beg you — with tears in my eyes — please grow up. You’re going to get us all killed.

Still hesitant. Sure. Repeat after me: “President Biden is so great he got the most votes in American history, and lost the fewest seats in a first midterm. Obama was holding him back all these years.”

If you can repeat that without laughing or seeing the absurdity of it, you’re either insane or you’ve been on a bender since election day and need to dry out now. Because I refuse to change my name to Cassandra, and I’m getting tired of this shouting in the desert thing. I don’t like grasshoppers in honey.