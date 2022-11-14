November 14, 2022

DO CONSIDER: The truth about Trump’s DeSantis statement. Raheem Kassam with Sebastian Gorka on AMERICA First. (VIDEO)

And I have to tell you if this is true — which makes more sense than all that “Trump is losing his marbles, this time for real” for the 100th time — I think less of both of them. At this time, at this place, they should both stand shoulder to shoulder and point at the fraud and the need to clean it up. Instead — of course — consultants got to eat. Spit. The consultants and the swamp should go. Together. I don’t know where, but not here.

There isn’t a river strong enough to wash out these Augean stables.