November 13, 2022

InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.
WHERE’S MY UMBRELLA? Looks Like We’re Going to Have to Get Used to China’s Crashing Rockets: The core stages of the rocket have performed four uncontrolled reentries to date, posing a potential threat to human lives and property.
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.