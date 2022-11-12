November 12, 2022

UKRAINE: Ukrainian forces enter Kherson as Russia completes retreat from key southern city: Jubilant civilians flocked to the city’s central square to greet advancing soldiers after Moscow said that its troops had finalized a humiliating withdrawal across the Dnieper River.

Related: “The withdrawal is another humiliating setback for Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, and the most significant military moment in the war since Ukrainian forces swept through the northern Kharkiv region in September.”