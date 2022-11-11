November 11, 2022

PARAMOUNT+’S THE GOOD FIGHT CHARACTER ACCUSES RON DESANTIS OF SEXUAL ASSAULT:

After last week’s episode of Paramount+’s legal drama The Good Fight fed us leftist propaganda from a firehose, this week wasn’t much better.

Thursday’s series finale, “The End of Everything,” featured an obvious Milo Yiannopoulos-like character who accuses the newly re-elected Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) of sexual assault in a plot to help former President Donald Trump win the presidency in 2024.

The episode begins with Diane (Christine Baranski) returning to the city, and thus to the chaos of white supremacist riots outside of the building she works in, after a relaxing trip to the countryside. She gets swept up among the protesters while trying to go through a blockade as she’s surrounded by protesters, many in red MAGA hats shouting, “White lives matter!”

The scene was a supposed “echo” of January 6, according to Vulture. As a reporter on the scene states, “From what we can tell, most protesters seem to be coming from outside Chicago, drawn by the expectation of violence, and the arrival of 11/10 supporters.” The reporter is interrupted by a protestor shouting, “One more day!”

The date 11/10 is the one protesters have been counting down to and threatening the predominantly black law firm with – albeit without any details.

Once safely upstairs, Diane is introduced to a familiar but unwelcome face. Felix Staples (John Cameron Mitchell), is seeking representation for a lawsuit he wants to bring against DeSantis for sexual assault: