A RIGHT LIKE AMERICA: THE BEST ENEMY AND THE WORST FRIEND: Are We Really Ready To Quit Donald Trump?

Whatever we think of the man, he quit his comfy life and lost his position in the world, to work for the country according to his lights. Now we turn on him because the dems fixed an election (two actually) so he looks bad.

Yeah, that’s a good move to attract non-political personalities who want to do something for the country.

If you like your Swamp, keep right on.