November 9, 2022

WEIRDLY, UNIVERSITIES SEEM TO RESERVE COLLECTIVE PUNISHMENT FOR FRATERNITIES AND MALE SPORTS TEAMS: “Cornell University announced the temporary suspension of all fraternity parties and social events in a statement on Monday.”

