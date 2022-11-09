November 9, 2022
WEIRDLY, UNIVERSITIES SEEM TO RESERVE COLLECTIVE PUNISHMENT FOR FRATERNITIES AND MALE SPORTS TEAMS: “Cornell University announced the temporary suspension of all fraternity parties and social events in a statement on Monday.”
WEIRDLY, UNIVERSITIES SEEM TO RESERVE COLLECTIVE PUNISHMENT FOR FRATERNITIES AND MALE SPORTS TEAMS: “Cornell University announced the temporary suspension of all fraternity parties and social events in a statement on Monday.”
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.