OF COURSE THEY’RE NOT SECURE: Elections Aren’t Secure According To Politico.

But the left only notices when in danger of a drubbing. Let’s agree: One day, paper ballots, ID, purple fingers. No same day registration, no vote by mail. Early vote only with proof of inability to vote on the day, and only at a specified date and place, under close supervision. Vote by mail only for the US military. And their votes WILL be counted.

And then the elections will be secure.